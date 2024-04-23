Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $944,847.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,080 shares of company stock worth $4,146,076. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HURN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

