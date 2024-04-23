Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after buying an additional 133,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $852.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.