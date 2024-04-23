CECO Environmental (CECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO Environmental stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.94 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

