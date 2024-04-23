Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $104,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

