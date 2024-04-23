Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

