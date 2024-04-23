Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

