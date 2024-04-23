Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $201,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,879,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,453,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CE opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

