Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

