Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 2,821 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,308 shares of company stock worth $18,356,153. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

