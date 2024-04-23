Cwm LLC Acquires 317,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 721.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,884 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

