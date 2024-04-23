Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 40,145.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $211.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $306.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.63 and its 200 day moving average is $221.30.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

