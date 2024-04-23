Cwm LLC Buys 2,967 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $609.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

