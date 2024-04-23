Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.