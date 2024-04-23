Cwm LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

