Cwm LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2,176.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,498 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,340,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.