Cwm LLC Sells 538 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 209,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 136,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.50 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.