Cwm LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 130.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 129,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 79.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $583.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

