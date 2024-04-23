Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
TSE:CXB opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.06.
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
Featured Articles
