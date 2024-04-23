Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.37. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

