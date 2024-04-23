Roper Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $539.11 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.77. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.