Reliance, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Reliance in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

NYSE:RS opened at $319.76 on Tuesday. Reliance has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.81 and its 200-day moving average is $290.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

