Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Raised by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.79 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.