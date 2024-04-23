Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Raised by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IMG
IAMGOLD Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.79 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.