Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 156,452 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,452 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

