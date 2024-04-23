Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 70,118 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,118 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NU by 6.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,228,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,819 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NU by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NU by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,228,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

