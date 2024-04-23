Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 81,475 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,475 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

