Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.700 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

