Gorman-Rupp (GRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of GRC opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
