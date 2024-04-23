Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 167,375 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Shares of FI stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

