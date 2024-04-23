Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 190,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.55% of Napco Security Technologies worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 58.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 175,883 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

