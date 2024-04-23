Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.35-5.95 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.350-5.950 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,939.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,080 shares of company stock worth $4,146,076. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

