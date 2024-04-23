InPlay Oil Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for InPlay Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37. The firm has a market cap of C$218.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.