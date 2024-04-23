InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:IHG opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

