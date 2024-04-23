Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (IVPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on May 10th

Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Invesco Select Glo Eq’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IVPG opened at GBX 271.84 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £68.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3,884.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.15. Invesco Select Glo Eq has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.41).

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

