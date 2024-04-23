Invesco Select UK Equity (IVPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Invesco Select UK Equity’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of IVPU opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £108.13 million and a PE ratio of 2,464.29. Invesco Select UK Equity has a 1-year low of GBX 144.62 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.18 ($2.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.21.
About Invesco Select UK Equity
