Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05).

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of IVN opened at C$19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.53.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVN

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.