J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $363.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

