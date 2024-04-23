J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,444 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCZ stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.