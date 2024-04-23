J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,615 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $290.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.