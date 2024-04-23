J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $652,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 304,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.58 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

