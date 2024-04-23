J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

