J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,439 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

