J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $595,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

