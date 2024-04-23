Lemonade (LMND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Lemonade to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

