Luxfer (LXFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -649.92%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

