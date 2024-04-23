Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in NVIDIA by 162.1% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $846.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.25 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

