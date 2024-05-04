Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,347 ($29.48) per share, with a total value of £140.82 ($176.89).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,401 ($30.16) per share, with a total value of £168.07 ($211.12).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,293 ($28.80) per share, with a total value of £137.58 ($172.82).
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.41) per share, with a total value of £163.87 ($205.84).
Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,355 ($29.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,346.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,384.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,233 ($28.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,878 ($36.15).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
