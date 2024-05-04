Vanda Murray Acquires 3,000 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($32,935.56).
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 872 ($10.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 865.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 787.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($11.43).
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,565.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
