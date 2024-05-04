Vanda Murray Acquires 3,000 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 874 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($32,935.56).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 872 ($10.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 865.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 787.33. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($11.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,565.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.68) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.87) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.56) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.42) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

