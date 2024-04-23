Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,021 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 335.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

VFC opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

