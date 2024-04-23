Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 291,920 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 2.40% of Napco Security Technologies worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 96,205 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.