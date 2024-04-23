Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.30). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.30), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.

Northern Investors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.

About Northern Investors

(Get Free Report)

Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.